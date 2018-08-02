Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 950: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings (RKFL) reported another strong quarter with revenue/EBITDA growth of 59/70% YoY, higher than our estimates. Key highlights: 1) Robust demand market coupled with products launched in FY17 doubled domestic revenue. 2) Product mix improvement lifted EBITDA margin by 40bps, which will sustain according to management. 3) Management is likely to finalise the capex plan by October, and the timeline for setting up the new greenfield project is December 2019. The latter plant, focused on the PV and LCV segments, will help RKFL expand its target market.

Outlook

While management remains confident of debt remaining around current levels (+/-5%) and raising funds largely through internal accruals (40% of capex and debt repayment of INR2bn over FY18-20E), we continue to monitor debt levels. Maintain 'BUY’.

