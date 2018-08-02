App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 950: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Ramkrishna Forgings (RKFL) reported another strong quarter with revenue/EBITDA growth of 59/70% YoY, higher than our estimates. Key highlights: 1) Robust demand market coupled with products launched in FY17 doubled domestic revenue. 2) Product mix improvement lifted EBITDA margin by 40bps, which will sustain according to management. 3) Management is likely to finalise the capex plan by October, and the timeline for setting up the new greenfield project is December 2019. The latter plant, focused on the PV and LCV segments, will help RKFL expand its target market.


Outlook


While management remains confident of debt remaining around current levels (+/-5%) and raising funds largely through internal accruals (40% of capex and debt repayment of INR2bn over FY18-20E), we continue to monitor debt levels. Maintain 'BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Ramkrishna Forgings

