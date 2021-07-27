MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings: target of Rs 940: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Q1FY2021 results were ahead of our expectations, aided by EBITDA margin expansion on a richer product mix and price hikes. Earnings to report a strong 146% CAGR over FY2021-FY2023E, driven by a 26.5% CAGR in domestic revenue, 38.6% CAGR in export revenue, and a 170 bps rise in EBITDA margin over FY2021-FY2023E. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 15.4x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.2x its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 940, led by a strong commercial vehicle (CV) business outlook in India, Europe, and North America and an earnings upgrade.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jul 27, 2021 11:41 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.