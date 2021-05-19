Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 802: Khambatta Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Khambatta Securities' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKF) is a manufacturer of forged, rolled and machined components, supplying to OEMs and automotive part manufacturers. RKF’s products are used across automotive and industrial applications. Almost 90% of the company’s revenues come from the automotive sector (principally the CV segment) while exports account for 45% of revenues.

Outlook

Assigning a target multiple of 18.0x FY23E EPS, our valuation generates a price target of ₹802, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 26%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More