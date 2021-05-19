MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 802: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 802 in its research report dated May 18, 2021.

Broker Research
May 19, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKF) is a manufacturer of forged, rolled and machined components, supplying to OEMs and automotive part manufacturers. RKF’s products are used across automotive and industrial applications. Almost 90% of the company’s revenues come from the automotive sector (principally the CV segment) while exports account for 45% of revenues.



Outlook


Assigning a target multiple of 18.0x FY23E EPS, our valuation generates a price target of ₹802, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 26%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations
first published: May 19, 2021 12:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.