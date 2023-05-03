Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 406: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

With in-line delivery, the management reiterated a 15-20% volume growth guidance for FY24E and hopes to sustain high margins. The Railways project, which would begin from FY27E onwards, will offer a sustainable diversification opportunity. Stock trades at attractive valuations of 11.9x P/E multiple and 6.6x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2025E, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 406, led by a 17% EBITDA CAGR, expectation of fall in debt, successful commissioning of new capacities and execution of its strong order book.

