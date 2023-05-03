English
    Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 406: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 03, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

    With in-line delivery, the management reiterated a 15-20% volume growth guidance for FY24E and hopes to sustain high margins. The Railways project, which would begin from FY27E onwards, will offer a sustainable diversification opportunity. Stock trades at attractive valuations of 11.9x P/E multiple and 6.6x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2025E, respectively.

    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 406, led by a 17% EBITDA CAGR, expectation of fall in debt, successful commissioning of new capacities and execution of its strong order book.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

