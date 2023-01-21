Buy Ramkrishna Forgings target of Rs 329: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Post registering stable gross margin on q-o-q basis the management has guided to sustain EBIDTA margin at 22% levels led by improvement in product mix and 15-20% growth in exports in FY24E. Scheduled capex of Rs 400-450 cr over FY23E&24E to achieve a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 cr on peak capacity utilization.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs.329, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile, and attractive valuations. The stock trades at attractive valuations of 9.7x P/E multiple and 5.3x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2025E, respectively.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ramkrishna Forgings - 21 -01-2023 - khan