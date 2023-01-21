English
    Buy Ramkrishna Forgings target of Rs 329: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 329 in its research report dated January 20, 2023.

    January 21, 2023
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


    Post registering stable gross margin on q-o-q basis the management has guided to sustain EBIDTA margin at 22% levels led by improvement in product mix and 15-20% growth in exports in FY24E. Scheduled capex of Rs 400-450 cr over FY23E&24E to achieve a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 cr on peak capacity utilization.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs.329, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile, and attractive valuations. The stock trades at attractive valuations of 9.7x P/E multiple and 5.3x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2025E, respectively.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

