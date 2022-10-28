Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 279: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Q2FY2023 results were robust with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT exceeding expectations by 9.5%, 8.5%, and 17.1%, respectively. Over FY2022-FY2024E, earnings are likely to report a strong 31.5% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue, and 17.8% growth in EBITDA. The stock trades at attractive valuations of 10.1x P/E multiple and 5.7x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2024E, respectively.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 279, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile, and attractive valuations.

