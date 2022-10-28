English
    Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 279: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 279 in its research report dated October 27, 2022.

    October 28, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


    Q2FY2023 results were robust with revenue, EBITDA, and PAT exceeding expectations by 9.5%, 8.5%, and 17.1%, respectively. Over FY2022-FY2024E, earnings are likely to report a strong 31.5% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue, and 17.8% growth in EBITDA. The stock trades at attractive valuations of 10.1x P/E multiple and 5.7x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY2024E, respectively.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 279, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile, and attractive valuations.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 28, 2022 05:17 pm
