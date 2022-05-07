Buy Ramkrishna Forgings: target of Rs 238: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings
Q4FY22 results beat expectations on all fronts with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 31.9% y-o-y, 40.3% y-o-y and 142.9% y-o-y. Over FY22-24E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 29.3% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue and a 15.9% growth in EBITDA. Stock trades at attractive valuation of P/E of 8.4x and EV/EBITDA of 4.9x on its FY2024E estimates.
Outlook
We maintain a Buy on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs.238, led by strong revenue growth, improved margin profile and attractive valuation.
