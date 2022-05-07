 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Ramkrishna Forgings: target of Rs 238: Sharekhan

Broker Research
May 07, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 238 in its research report dated May 04, 2022.

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Q4FY22 results beat expectations on all fronts with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 31.9% y-o-y, 40.3% y-o-y and 142.9% y-o-y. Over FY22-24E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 29.3% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue and a 15.9% growth in EBITDA. Stock trades at attractive valuation of P/E of 8.4x and EV/EBITDA of 4.9x on its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs.238, led by strong revenue growth, improved margin profile and attractive valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Ramkrishna Forgings
first published: May 7, 2022 12:56 pm
