Buy Ramkrishna Forgings: target of Rs 238: Sharekhan

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Q4FY22 results beat expectations on all fronts with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 31.9% y-o-y, 40.3% y-o-y and 142.9% y-o-y. Over FY22-24E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 29.3% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue and a 15.9% growth in EBITDA. Stock trades at attractive valuation of P/E of 8.4x and EV/EBITDA of 4.9x on its FY2024E estimates.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Ramakrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs.238, led by strong revenue growth, improved margin profile and attractive valuation.

