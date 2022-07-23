Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 238: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

Q1FY23 results were robust with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 57.6% y-o-y, 50.8% y-o-y and 92% y-o-y respectively. Over FY22-24E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 29.3% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue and a 15.9% growth in EBITDA. Stock trades at attractive valuations of 8x P/E multiple and 4.7x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY24E estimates respectively.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with an unchanged PT of Rs.238, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile and attractive valuations.

At 17:30 Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 178.60, up Rs 6.10, or 3.54 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.15 and an intraday low of Rs 175.15.

It was trading with volumes of 45,594 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,830 shares, an increase of 76.51 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.38 percent or Rs 10.35 at Rs 172.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 251.92 and 52-week low Rs 145.50 on 11 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.18 percent below its 52-week high and 22.61 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,855.63 crore. For all recommendations report, click here

