English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 238: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 238 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 23, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


    Q1FY23 results were robust with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing by 57.6% y-o-y, 50.8% y-o-y and 92% y-o-y respectively. Over FY22-24E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 29.3% CAGR, driven by a 14.7% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 27% CAGR in export revenue and a 15.9% growth in EBITDA. Stock trades at attractive valuations of 8x P/E multiple and 4.7x EV/EBITDA multiple on FY24E estimates respectively.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with an unchanged PT of Rs.238, led by strong revenue growth, improving margin profile and attractive valuations.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Ramkrishna Forgings was quoting at Rs 178.60, up Rs 6.10, or 3.54 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 180.15 and an intraday low of Rs 175.15.

    It was trading with volumes of 45,594 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,830 shares, an increase of 76.51 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 6.38 percent or Rs 10.35 at Rs 172.50.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 251.92 and 52-week low Rs 145.50 on 11 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 29.18 percent below its 52-week high and 22.61 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,855.63 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ramkrishna Forgings - 220722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 12:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.