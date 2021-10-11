MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 1530: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Rmakrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated October 10, 2021.

Broker Research
October 11, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Ramkrishna Forgings is India’s second-largest manufacturer and exporter of CV forgings. The company, founded in 1981, has been a growth leader with revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 12%/13% in the past 10 years, outpacing the industry and its larger peer Bharat Forge. We believe RMKF is a play on CV upcycle in domestic and overseas markets. Improving macros, pick-up in infra-spending, and the recovery in replacement demand should drive a 30% volume CAGR in the underlying India MHCV industry in FY21-24E, along with a 16% CAGR in North America (NA) Class8 and 13% in Europe HCVs in CY20-23E. Historically, RMKF has outpaced industry growth, driven by customer additions and higher content per vehicle. The company has been able to meet the quality and cost requirements of marquee customers, resulting in market share gains in India, the US and Europe. RMKF is also expanding its presence in the LCV segment, and in the Industrial segments such as Railways, Oil & Gas and Construction Equipment.



Outlook


Backed by CV upcycle and a robust order book, we expect revenue/EBITDA CAGRs of 33%/43% in FY21-24E. Growing OCFs and moderating capex will drive B/S deleveraging. Net debt/EBITDA should reduce to 1.4x in FY24E from 5x in FY21. We initiate with a Buy rating and a DCF-based Dec'22E TP of Rs1,530, implying a forward EV/EBITDA of 9x.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Rmakrishna Forgings
first published: Oct 11, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.