Buy Ramkrishna Forgings: target of Rs 1480: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1480 in its research report dated October 11, 2021.

Broker Research
October 12, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


Results beat estimates, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT growing 40.2% q-o-q, 46% q-o-q, and 103.6% q-o-q. Over FY21-23E, earnings are likely to clock a strong 190.7% CAGR, driven by a 35.5% CAGR in domestic revenue, a 45.7% CAGR in export revenue and a 310 bps rise in EBITDA margins. Stock trades below historical average multiples at a P/E of 16x and EV/EBITDA of 8.2x on its FY2023E estimates.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RKFL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,480, led by a continued growth momentum for commercial vehicles in India, Europe and North America and an upgrade in earnings estimates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Oct 12, 2021 01:22 pm

