Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 1021: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1021 in its research report dated July 26, 2021.

Broker Research
July 27, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


New multi-year order wins across existing and new OEMs (domestic and export) and the gradual pace of recovery in the automobile segment domestically coupled with ~80% utilisation led to the highest margins for the quarter.


Outlook


The foray into electric vehicles with customers acquired and focus on its product range, coupled with its Railway business would augur well for growth in the next two years. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to a Buy, at a target of Rs1,021 (14x FY23e).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:51 pm

