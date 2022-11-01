Buy Ramkrishna Forging; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ramkrishna Forging

Ramkrishna Forgings (RKF) is a Kolkata based forging company, incorporated in 1981. It has six manufacturing plants in India concentrated around Jamshedpur and Kolkata with installed capacity of 1,87,100 tonnes as on date. FY22 mix: Asia 56%, Europe 14%, North America 30% • FY22 segment mix: auto ~81%; non-auto ~19%.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating amid strong growth prospects and new order wins. RKF has announced further leg of growth capex with total potential turnover now pegged at ~Rs 5,000 crore with intent to be near net debt free by FY25E. Rolling over our valuations, we now value RKF at Rs 280 i.e. 14x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 20 amid 20%+ sales, PAT CAGR in FY22-24E.

