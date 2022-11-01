 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Ramkrishna Forging; target of Rs 280: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Nov 01, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Ramkrishna Forging recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Ramkrishna Forging

Ramkrishna Forgings (RKF) is a Kolkata based forging company, incorporated in 1981. It has six manufacturing plants in India concentrated around Jamshedpur and Kolkata with installed capacity of 1,87,100 tonnes as on date. FY22 mix: Asia 56%, Europe 14%, North America 30% • FY22 segment mix: auto ~81%; non-auto ~19%.

Outlook

We retain BUY rating amid strong growth prospects and new order wins. RKF has announced further leg of growth capex with total potential turnover now pegged at ~Rs 5,000 crore with intent to be near net debt free by FY25E. Rolling over our valuations, we now value RKF at Rs 280 i.e. 14x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 20 amid 20%+ sales, PAT CAGR in FY22-24E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ramkrishna Forging - 31-10-2022 - icici

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ramkrishna Forging #Recommendations
first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.