Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Systems; target of Rs 555: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Ramco Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated November 04, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Ramco Systems


RMCS reported strong results with Revenue growth of 11% QoQ at $22mn (DE at $20mn) as the strong bookings in Licence-based deals in ERP segment (up 18% QoQ) boosted revenue recognition in Q2. Company won new orders worth US$26.5mn in Q2FY21 up 24% on QoQ basis, coming back to its pre-Covid run rate. Unexecuted order book stood at US$164mn (2x revenue), providing good revenue visibility. Qualified pipeline stands at $211mn while ARR at $28mn (37% of rev). EBIDTA margins declined 355bps QoQ on account on increased sub-contracting in Q2 as well as unfavorable Fx swing of almost 1mn$. Adjusted for Fx EBIDTA margins improved by 170bps QoQ at 28.6%.



Outlook


Factoring in confident commentary across business segment, signing of marque partnership with Oracle/Workday, improved profitability and cash generation profile reinforces our positive stance on the business. We have built in revenue/EBIT CAGR of about 13%/62% over FY20-23E and retain our Buy rating on the stock with a DCF-based TP of Rs555 (implies 17x on FY23 earnings).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Ramco Systems #Recommendations

