Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Systems; target of Rs 250: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Ramco Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Ramco Systems


RMCS reported strong results with Revenue growth of 4.5% QoQ at $19.4mn as against our estimate of $16.5mn as deal signings normalizes in Q1 alongwith continued improvement on faster Go-lives. Company won new orders worth US$21.3mn in Q1FY21, taking the unexecuted order book to US$164mn (2x revenue). Order intake improved materially after a brief freeze in March’20 (signed $13mn in Q4); although sales continues to remain largely digital-led only. Profitability in Q1 significantly with EBIT margins (Ex-FX) at 14.9% as it saved materially on personnel cost (steep pay-cuts to top 90 employees) and significant savings on SG&A (especially on Travel and Marketing), We do not see this as sustainable and should normalize to 12% for the full year. Result commentary and performance both has been a positive surprise and has led to restoration of our growth/estimates largely back to pre-pandemic levels.


Outlook


Also, positive newsflow on execution in terms of faster deployment would help it pace up the revenue recognition; factoring the same we retain our Buy rating on the stock with a DCF-based TP of Rs250 (implies 15x/12.5x PER on FY22E/FY23E earnings).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Ramco Systems #Recommendations

