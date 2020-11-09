172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ramco-cements-target-of-rs-940-anand-rathi-6088131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 940: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 940 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Ramco Cements

Despite constrained demand in its operating region, high realisations and cost savings drove Ramco’s operating performance to its highest quarterly EBITDA. The WHRS/railway siding expansion would restrict rising cost pressure. Further, the ongoing capacity expansion will diversify its regional operations. It is set to reap the benefit of demand revival. Management’s focus on de-levering, post-expansion, will be the key positive.

 

Close

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target price of Rs940 (earlier Rs777).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Ramco Cements #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.