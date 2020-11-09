Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 940: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Ramco Cements

Despite constrained demand in its operating region, high realisations and cost savings drove Ramco’s operating performance to its highest quarterly EBITDA. The WHRS/railway siding expansion would restrict rising cost pressure. Further, the ongoing capacity expansion will diversify its regional operations. It is set to reap the benefit of demand revival. Management’s focus on de-levering, post-expansion, will be the key positive.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target price of Rs940 (earlier Rs777).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.