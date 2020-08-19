172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ramco-cements-target-of-rs-780-icici-securities-5723021.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 780: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Ramco Cements


The Ramco Cements’ (TRCL) Q1FY21 EBITDA declined 31% YoY to Rs2.6bn, in line with our estimates. Volume decline was lower at 28% YoY (I-Sec: 34%) despite ~70% South exposure while realisation increased 12% QoQ / 6% YoY - in line with estimates. Cost/te was up 8% YoY (I-Sec: 7%) due to external clinker purchase and higher ESOP expenses. Despite recent increase in fuel / diesel prices, overall costs increase in FY21 are likely to be contained via better cost efficiencies (WHRS, GUs) and likely rationalisation of discretionary costs such as adspend (~3% of sales or Rs150/te) and other fixed costs. Gross debt declined by Rs1.8bn QoQ to Rs28.4bn even after capex of Rs2.6bn in Q1FY21.


Outlook


Factoring-in the higher volumes, we raise our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA by 1-2% and target price to Rs780/share (earlier: Rs750) based on 12x Mar’22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Ramco Cements #Recommendations

