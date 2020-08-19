Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 780: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements’ (TRCL) Q1FY21 EBITDA declined 31% YoY to Rs2.6bn, in line with our estimates. Volume decline was lower at 28% YoY (I-Sec: 34%) despite ~70% South exposure while realisation increased 12% QoQ / 6% YoY - in line with estimates. Cost/te was up 8% YoY (I-Sec: 7%) due to external clinker purchase and higher ESOP expenses. Despite recent increase in fuel / diesel prices, overall costs increase in FY21 are likely to be contained via better cost efficiencies (WHRS, GUs) and likely rationalisation of discretionary costs such as adspend (~3% of sales or Rs150/te) and other fixed costs. Gross debt declined by Rs1.8bn QoQ to Rs28.4bn even after capex of Rs2.6bn in Q1FY21.

Outlook

Factoring-in the higher volumes, we raise our FY21E-FY22E EBITDA by 1-2% and target price to Rs780/share (earlier: Rs750) based on 12x Mar’22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.

