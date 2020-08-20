Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 777: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Ramco Cements

The fifth-largest cement operator in India, Ramco Cements reported a dismal performance with revenue/EBITDA/PAT falling 24%/25%/ 43%. However, we remain positive on the stock because of the ongoing expansion and low-cost production.

Outlook

We expect de-leveraging on the major capex completion in FY21. We maintain our Buy rating, with a higher target price of `777 (earlier `748).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.