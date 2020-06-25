Buy Ramco Cements target of Rs 750: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements’ (TRCL) Q4FY20 EBITDA at Rs2.8bn (down 20% YoY) was inline with our estimates. While realisation surprised with 5.3% QoQ increase (+1.6% YoY), the same was offset by higher ad / sales promotion expenses. Volumes were down 11% YoY impacted by Covid-19 lockdown in Mar’20. Net debt almost doubled YoY to Rs29.3bn owing to the on-going capex (Rs19bn in FY20). Channel checks suggest sharp +20% QoQ / 10% YoY price increase in South during Q1FY21E. Besides, costs are unlikely to increase owing to better cost efficiencies (WHRS, GUs) and likely rationalisation of discretionary costs like ad spend (~3% of sales or Rs150/te) and other fixed costs in FY21.

Outlook

Factoring higher realisation, we raise our FY21-22E EBITDA by 13-16%, EPS by 23% and increase our target price to Rs750/share (earlier: Rs635) based on 12x Mar’22E EV/E. Maintain BUY.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

