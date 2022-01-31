MARKET NEWS

    Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 1130: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Ramco Cements recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1130 in its research report dated January 25, 2022.

    January 31, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ramco Cements


    Ramco Cements is the dominant player in South India with cement capacity of 19.4 MT spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. In terms of sales, South contributes ~71% of sales while East contribute 24%, which is served via grinding units in WB (2 MT) and AP (2 MT). The company also has windmill capacity of 166 MW, captive thermal power plants of 175 MW and 18 MW of WHRS • Self-reliance on power, split grinding units near markets and focus on green power has helped the company to remain a cost efficient player in South India.


    Outlook


    Post completion of major capex, debt levels would peak out while growth to accelerate with revenue CAGR of 17.2%. Hence, maintain BUY rating. We value Ramco at Rs 1,130 i.e.17x FY23E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Ramco Cements #Recommendations
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 12:42 pm
