Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 243: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes (RST) reported a strong financial performance for both 4Q FY18 and the financial year, driven by robust growth and steady margins. Operating revenue increased 34% to Rs 382 crore in FY18. EBITDA expanded 12% to Rs 22.3 crore while EBITDA margin came in at 5.8% in FY18 compared to 7% in FY17.

Outlook

Based on our expectations of continued healthy growth and improved profitability, we value RST at 25x FY19E EPS of Rs 9.70, generating a target price of Rs 243. Our price target informs a BUY rating with an upside of potential 41%.

