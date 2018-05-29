App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:30 PM IST

Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 243: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Rama Steel Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 243 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Khambatta Securities' research report on Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes (RST) reported a strong financial performance for both 4Q FY18 and the financial year, driven by robust growth and steady margins. Operating revenue increased 34% to Rs 382 crore in FY18. EBITDA expanded 12% to Rs 22.3 crore while EBITDA margin came in at 5.8% in FY18 compared to 7% in FY17.

Outlook

Based on our expectations of continued healthy growth and improved profitability, we value RST at 25x FY19E EPS of Rs 9.70, generating a target price of Rs 243. Our price target informs a BUY rating with an upside of potential 41%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:30 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Rama Steel Tubes #Recommendations

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

