Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated April 24, 2021.

May 19, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India


Q4FY21 revenues grew 36% YoY to Rs 471.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 377.6 crore) amid 73% growth in international business (52% of revenues in Q4) to Rs 245 crore led by volume growth. The domestic business grew 11% YoY to Rs 226 crore. Crop protection business increased 38% to 445 crore and seeds business grew 8% to Rs 26 crore. EBITDA margins were at 3.8% (I-direct estimate: 2.4%) vs. -2.8% in Q4FY20 mainly due to operational leverage. EBITDA profit was at Rs 17.7 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 9 crore) against EBITDA loss of Rs 9.8 crore. PAT was at Rs 8.1 crore (I-direct estimate: loss of Rs 0.4 crore) against Rs 0.7 crore mainly due to a strong operational performance.


Outlook


We arrive at a target price of Rs 350 (22x PER of FY23E, unchanged TP). We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rallis India #Recommendations
first published: May 19, 2021 02:09 pm

