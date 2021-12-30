MARKET NEWS

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 350: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated December 29, 2021.

Broker Research
December 30, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Rallis India


Considering its capex plans, focus on product launches, gaining export market-share, rising FCFs, expanding return ratios and strong balance sheet, Rallis India’s long-term performance leaves us upbeat. We expect its revenue/profit to clock 12%/22% CAGRs over FY22-24.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on it with a Buy, at a target price of Rs350. Key short-term monitorables are the increasing use of illegal cotton seed, rising input costs and softer demand for contract manufacturing.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Rallis India #Recommendations
first published: Dec 30, 2021 11:25 am

