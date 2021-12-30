Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 350: Anand Rathi

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Anand Rathi's research report on Rallis India

Considering its capex plans, focus on product launches, gaining export market-share, rising FCFs, expanding return ratios and strong balance sheet, Rallis India’s long-term performance leaves us upbeat. We expect its revenue/profit to clock 12%/22% CAGRs over FY22-24.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on it with a Buy, at a target price of Rs350. Key short-term monitorables are the increasing use of illegal cotton seed, rising input costs and softer demand for contract manufacturing.

