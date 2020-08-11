172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-rallis-india-target-of-rs-335-emkay-global-financial-5678681.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 335: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Rallis India has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Rallis India


We hosted Rallis India (RALI) management for a 3-day virtual non-deal roadshow (NDR) to meet investors. Investors appreciated RALI’s success in arresting the market share decline and returning to market share growth in FY20. RALI has launched six products in FY20. Three of them were from its own R&D and the other three were from in-licensing with Innovators. RALI has already launched one product from its own R&D in Q1FY21 and plans to launch another one in FY21. Management guided that they could largely plug the portfolio gaps in domestic crop protection over the next two years. Management expects to completely plug portfolio gaps in seeds over the next 2-3 years. The company plans backward integration for two of its key molecules and would manufacture the intermediate itself over the next two years. Management also guided that demand for pendimethalin remains robust in volume terms despite lower realization.



Outlook


We remain positive on RALI as management’s focus on CRAMS opportunity, filling portfolio gaps in the crop care and seeds business should augur well over the medium term. We reiterate Buy with a TP of Rs335 based on 23x Sep-22E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #Emkay Global Financial #Rallis India #Recommendations #Sell

