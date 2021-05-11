Buy Rallis India target of Rs 321: Prabhudas Lilladher

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India

RALI’s 4QFY21 result outperformance vis-à-vis our estimates was driven by higher than anticipated international business revenue (up 73% YoY). Deteriorating sales mix in favour of Metribuzin led to 210bps contraction in blended gross margins @ 41.4% (PLe 43%). Ex off-Metribuzin, international business is on a firm footing with volume growth in all molecules. Domestic business performance is also on expected lines with 14% revenue growth. We expect margin pressure to peak out in a quarter or so, as low Metribuzin price will be in their base Q2’22 onwards. Further, Dahej formulation facility and MPP to commence in 1H and 2H respectively are expected to drive growth with new launches in short to medium term. We believe, company’s target of expanding retail channel presence by 35% to 65000 retailers in FY22 will provide a wider footprint to explore growth opportunities. The management also plans to increase revenue mix of international business from 37% (FY21) to 40% by FY25. Its strategy of capacity expansion driven growth continues and we maintain our positive bias from a long term point of view.



Outlook

We have upgraded our topline/EBITDA by 2%/4% for FY22E and 2%/2% for FY23E. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 321 (TP unchanged) based on 20x FY23 EPS of Rs 16.0 (currently trades @ 17.2x FY23 EPS).

