Buy Rallis India; Target Of Rs 320: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Rallis India

In its analyst meet, RALI’s management re-iterated that it would focus on growth over margins as it looks to increase market share in both domestic and international segments. We believe that RALI’s aggressive pricing strategy - implemented mainly in FY20 - will continue going ahead as well. Management believes that it is the 7-8 th largest player in the domestic branded business and aims to be in Top-3 over the next few years (3-5 years). Management expects that due to agri reforms, improving irrigation and government support on manufacturing should help agrochemical industry to grow at 8-10% CAGR over the next 4-5 years vs. 5-6% CAGR over the last 5 years. According to management, reaching 18% EBITDA margins by FY23 will be difficult given the investments required to propel growth and de-risking of the supply chain (aggressive pricing, backward integration to reduce the dependence on China, among others). However, management expects to sustain or improve working capital efficiency gained in FY20/H1FY21 and keep improving EBITDA margins gradually.

Outlook

We roll forward our TP to 23x Dec-22E EPS and arrive at a revised TP of Rs320 (Rs310 earlier) and maintain Buy. We maintain our estimates for FY21/22/23E as of now. We believe that strong recovery in Metribuzin volumes remains the upside risk to our FY22/23 estimates. Maintain Buy.

