Buy Rallis India; Target Of Rs 320: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated December 04, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 02:59 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Rallis India


In its analyst meet, RALI’s management re-iterated that it would focus on growth over margins as it looks to increase market share in both domestic and international segments. We believe that RALI’s aggressive pricing strategy - implemented mainly in FY20 - will continue going ahead as well. Management believes that it is the 7-8 th largest player in the domestic branded business and aims to be in Top-3 over the next few years (3-5 years). Management expects that due to agri reforms, improving irrigation and government support on manufacturing should help agrochemical industry to grow at 8-10% CAGR over the next 4-5 years vs. 5-6% CAGR over the last 5 years. According to management, reaching 18% EBITDA margins by FY23 will be difficult given the investments required to propel growth and de-risking of the supply chain (aggressive pricing, backward integration to reduce the dependence on China, among others). However, management expects to sustain or improve working capital efficiency gained in FY20/H1FY21 and keep improving EBITDA margins gradually.



Outlook


We roll forward our TP to 23x Dec-22E EPS and arrive at a revised TP of Rs320 (Rs310 earlier) and maintain Buy. We maintain our estimates for FY21/22/23E as of now. We believe that strong recovery in Metribuzin volumes remains the upside risk to our FY22/23 estimates. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 7, 2020 02:59 pm

