English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 320: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated April 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 25, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Rallis India


    Non-availability of key raw materials, higher input prices and declining international business growth hurt Rallis Q4 and annual performance. Key short-term challenges are rising input costs, softer contract-manufacturing demand and challenges in its seeds business, but its product-launch focus, rising share of its herbicide range, export market-share gains and ongoing capex plans would support long-term growth.



    Outlook


    Management said Q1 FY23 would be soft and margin pressure would continue due to RM non-availability and rising input costs. It targets maintaining absolute EBITDA rather than percent. We cut our FY23e/ FY24e considering the steep rise in RM prices, expected to be higher in coming months. We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs320, valuing the stock at 24x FY24e earnings.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Rallis India #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.