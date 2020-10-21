Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 305: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India

Rallis reported topline de-growth of 3% YoY to Rs 725 crore against our expectation of Rs 780 crore. The topline performance remained below expectations owing to poor sales from the international market, which was down 29% YoY. On the other hand, the domestic agrochemical business posted growth of 8% YoY while the seed business grew 29% YoY. Growth from the international market was partly impacted by realisation pressure in Metribuzin prices along with lower offtake of PEKK under CRAMS portfolio. Better gross margins (up 201 bps YoY) negated lack of absorption of fixed overheads, resulting in OPM expansion by marginally 30 bps YoY to 16.1%. EBITDA fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 116.8 crore. PAT was down 4% YoY to Rs 81.3 crore against our estimate of Rs 111 crore.

Outlook

We value the company at 24x PER of FY22E (1.2x PEG). We arrive at a target price of Rs 305. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.

