Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 271: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Rallis India

Rallis India reported strong results for 1QFY19. Consolidated revenues stood at Rs 5.73bn (+29.7% YoY), the performance was largely driven by strong volume growth and marginal price hike. As the seeds business is largely Kharif focused, subsidiary revenues (Metahelix) grew by 11.3% YoY to Rs 2.20bn. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 831mn (+19.8% YoY), EBITDA margins declined by 120bps YoY to 14.5%. Despite the steep fall in gross margins to 39.6% (-654bps YoY), the drop in employee cost (-146bps YoY) and other expenditures (-387bps YoY) owes to operating leverage. Consequently APAT was at Rs 547mn (+20.7% YoY). For 1QFY19, Rallis margins were under pressure largely on 1) The price control on cotton seeds and return of high value inventory by dealers, 2) 1QFY19 is more of the generic product sales, which has low margins 3) Raw material supply constraints because of plant shutdown in China and 4) The new CSM division, which commissioned in 4QFY18 is yet to stabilize.

Outlook

The management has indicated the price hike in coming quarters. The result of uptick in crop sowing will be reflected more in 2QFY19, which is also crucial quarter for Rallis.

