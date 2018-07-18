App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 271: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Rallis India


Rallis India reported strong results  for 1QFY19. Consolidated revenues stood  at Rs  5.73bn  (+29.7% YoY), the performance was largely driven by strong  volume  growth  and  marginal  price hike. As the seeds business is largely  Kharif  focused, subsidiary revenues (Metahelix) grew by 11.3% YoY to Rs  2.20bn. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 831mn (+19.8% YoY), EBITDA margins  declined  by  120bps YoY to 14.5%. Despite the steep fall in gross margins to 39.6% (-654bps YoY), the drop in employee cost (-146bps YoY) and other  expenditures  (-387bps YoY) owes to operating leverage. Consequently APAT was at Rs 547mn (+20.7% YoY). For 1QFY19,  Rallis  margins  were  under pressure largely on 1) The price  control  on cotton seeds and return of high value inventory by  dealers, 2)  1QFY19  is more of the generic product sales, which has  low  margins  3)  Raw  material  supply  constraints because of plant shutdown  in China and 4) The new CSM division, which commissioned in 4QFY18  is  yet  to stabilize.


Outlook
The management has indicated the price  hike in coming quarters. The result of uptick in crop sowing will be reflected more in 2QFY19, which is also crucial quarter for Rallis.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:51 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Rallis India #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.