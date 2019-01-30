Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 242: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India

Rallis reported lower than expected results on the back of weak business environment in the domestic market leading to ~270 bps YoY decline in consolidated gross margins to 39.5%. EBITDA margins are subdued both YoY and against our estimates even after factoring one-offs (Rs 116 mn). With change in management, there has been renewed focus on growth. RALI plans to invest Rs 8 bn over the next 5-6 years for capacity expansion and backward integration. On the domestic side the strategy is to improve the range & width of offering apart from revamping the marketing & distribution; on international business front RALI plans to further strengthen its position in products like Pendimethalin, Metribuzin, Poly Ether Ketone Ketone (PEKK), etc by being present in the entire value chain and gaining market share with new capacities. While these measures are unlikely to impact our earnings estimates for next year, RALI's 5-yr capex plan reduces the ambiguity surrounding the long term business growth.

Outlook

AT CMP, the stock is trading at 12.2x FY21E earnings of Rs 13.5. Maintain Buy with a target of Rs 242.

