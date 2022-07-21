Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Rallis India

Rallis India (RALI) 1QFY23 results were lower than our/cons expectations primarily led by miss on the margins front. Despite revenue growth being higher than our/consensus estimates however lower operational performance in the seeds segment dented the overall performance. Challenges in terms of higher provision of stocks coupled with lower liquidation and crop shifts in the seeds segment resulted into an overall miss into estimates. Key highlights are: (a) domestic revenue grew 17% YoY led by both price and volume growth of 11%/6% YoY respectively ; while crop care segment was up 27% YoY (+17%/+10% price and volume growth respectively); (b) export revenues were up 51% YoY (+25%/26% in terms of price and volumes); (c) seeds revenue remained flat YoY;Rs130mn provisions included in 1QFY23; (d) pressure on margins continues leading to EBITDA decline of 7% YoY; (e) launched 1 new herbicide each in cotton and paddy; with 3 new paddy hybrids and 1 tomato hybrid in seeds segment during 1QFY23 and (f) CRAMS gaining traction; PEKK to revive by end of FY23.



Outlook

Going forward, management remained hopeful of good monsoons however remained cautious on high channel inventory amid a falling RM cost scenario. While on the exports business with enhanced capacities coupled with favorable base and robust demand is likely to support growth in the near term. We largely keep our estimates unchanged for FY23/24E. We expect RALI to clock revenue/PAT CAGR of 14%/22% over FY22-FY24E, led by domestic market share gain and export ramp-up. Maintain BUY rating on the stock with unchanged TP of Rs230 based on 18xFY24 EPS.

At 17:30 Rallis India was quoting at Rs 217.25, up Rs 12.15, or 5.92 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 219.00 and an intraday low of Rs 205.00.

It was trading with volumes of 135,498 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 45,539 shares, an increase of 197.55 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.63 percent or Rs 3.40 at Rs 205.10.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 336.00 and 52-week low Rs 182.55 on 22 July, 2021 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.37 percent below its 52-week high and 18.95 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,224.84 crore.

