Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 227: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Rallis India

Rallis India reported Q3FY19 sales of Rs. 4.17bn growing at a rate of 7.0% YoY. EBITDA and APAT degrew by 9.4% and 27.0% YoY to Rs 340mn and Rs. 183mn respectively. Margins continue to be under pressure (Gross margin/EBITDA margin contraction of 257/299 bps YoY) on account of persistent increase in price of imported technicals. The topline grew mainly owing to price increases, volume growth was largely flat (both in domestic and international business). As margin pressure persists given lack of availability and higher cost of RM being imported of China, RALI intends to backward integrate its operations in order to reduce dependency on China for imports.

Outlook

CRAMS for Rallis could be a key trigger in the near to midterm. Rallis is a major supplier of Poly Ether Ketone Ketone(PEKK) for Solvay. PEKK is used in aerospace, automotive, structural, high temperature electrical and biomedical applications. Rallis also manufactures Metconazole, a fungicide sold to Kureha chemicals. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs. 227 (18x Dec-20EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.