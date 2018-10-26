Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 220: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Rallis India

Rallis India reported a decent 2Q result, Sales/EBITDA/PAT grew by 11.2/0.7/10.1% YoY to Rs 6.53bn/Rs 1.23bn/Rs 852mn respectively. Gross margins expanded by 209bps YoY to 41.9% on account of liquidation of cheaper RM inventory from 1QFY19 entailing into gross margin expansion. Below normal SW monsoon (9% below LPA), commodity prices lower than MSP’s, persistent raw material inflation in the near term are expected to take a toll on domestic crop protection companies.

Outlook

A strong brand, extensive distribution network, growth in international markets (improving conditions in LatAm) and improvement in Metahelix remain the near term triggers to the stock. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 220/sh (18x Sept’20 EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.