Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 220: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Rallis India


Rallis India reported a decent 2Q result, Sales/EBITDA/PAT grew by 11.2/0.7/10.1% YoY to Rs 6.53bn/Rs 1.23bn/Rs 852mn respectively. Gross margins expanded by 209bps YoY to 41.9% on account of liquidation of cheaper RM inventory from 1QFY19 entailing into gross margin expansion. Below normal SW monsoon (9% below LPA), commodity prices lower than MSP’s, persistent raw material inflation in the near term are expected to take a toll on domestic crop protection companies.


Outlook


A strong brand, extensive distribution network, growth in international markets (improving conditions in LatAm) and improvement in Metahelix remain the near term triggers to the stock. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 220/sh (18x Sept’20 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Rallis India #Recommendations

