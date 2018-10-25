Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Rallis India

Rallis India reported healthy performance in Q2FY19. Total consolidated revenues in Q2FY19 stood at Rs 653.8 crore, up 11.2% YoY. Standalone revenues in Q2FY19 were at Rs 613.2 crore, up 11.8% YoY. Revenues of subsidiaries (Metahelix, etc.) in the seasonally lean quarter, stood at Rs 40.6 crore, up 3.1% YoY Consolidated EBITDA in Q2FY19 came in at Rs 123.4 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 18.9% (down 200 bps YoY) Consolidated reported PAT in Q2FY19 came in at Rs 85.1 crore, up 10.1% YoY. Higher PAT for the quarter was supported by higher other income which in Q2FY19 came in at Rs 8.9 crore Exports for Rallis grew ahead of domestic sales in H1FY19 due to better demand prospects at key agro chemical markets like Brazil and North America primarily tracking low system inventory.

Outlook

Rallis has an unlevered balance sheet, with cash surplus of ~Rs 120 crore as of FY18. It has a capital efficient business model wherein it realizes ~15% EBITDA margin with asset turnover in excess of 2.5x thereby generating core return ratios in the range of ~25-30%. Management sees exports demand to pick up in near future primarily tracking robust demand in herbicide segment (ex-glyphosate) and low channel inventory in key agro chemical markets like Brazil. It should provide fillip to Rallis’ international business which forms ~1/3rd of total sales. Domestically, Rallis has a strong distribution network with ~2300 dealers and ~40,000 retailers, thereby covering ~80% of Indian districts. Going forward, we have revised our estimates incorporating the H1FY19 performance. On a consolidated basis, we expect Revenues & PAT to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% & 14.0% respectively over FY18-20E. We have valued Rallis at Rs 200 i.e. 18x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 11.2 & assign BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.