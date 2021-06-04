MARKET NEWS

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Radico Khaitan recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.

June 04, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RKL) in Q4FY21 reported volume growth of 8% (ex-AP impact, double digit volume growth). For FY21, Radico’s volumes have degrown 8% (compared to a mid-teen de-growth for liquor industry). In Q4FY21, Prestige and Above segment volumes (28% of overall IMFL volumes) grew 15%. RKL reported revenue growth of 19% YoY to Rs 695 crore. EBITDA grew 23% YoY to Rs 101 crore driven by improved margin profile. EBITDA margin expanded 50 bps from 14.1% to 14.6% due to gross margin improvement and cost rationalisation. Lower tax rate and exceptional expense of Rs 8 crore in the base quarter enabled the company to report 78% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 74 crore.



Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 750/share (~22x FY23E EPS, earlier Rs 580).For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations
first published: Jun 4, 2021 11:21 am

