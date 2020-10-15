172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-radico-khaitan-target-of-rs-600-emkay-global-financial-5967931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 600: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated October 14, 2020.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Radico Khaitan


RDCK’s volumes have grown at a 10% CAGR with faster growth in P&A at a 14% CAGR since FY17, outperforming the industry. Vodka offers a big opportunity in terms of global trends and RDCK with a 60% share in premium Vodka is a natural beneficiary as the category becomes more mainstream. With equal success in new products (40% of P&A), RDCK has diversified the portfolio and accelerated growth. Cash flow improvement has outpaced revenue gains, substantially strengthening the balance sheet, partly aided by favorable industry changes. As the impact of Covid-19 fades, we expect sales/earnings to recover and rise at a 13%/18% CAGR through FY23, with continued improvements in cash flows and ROEs.


Outlook


We expect RDCK to up-trade at 25x Sep’22E EPS with a more diversified revenue profile and accompanying higher economic profits. We reiterate Buy with a revised TP of Rs600 (from Rs500).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.