Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 593: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 593 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Radico Khaitan
Radico Khaitan (RDCK) Q2FY21 was healthy on operating front in backdrop of Covid, discretionary category, lack of on-trade sales and steep rise in taxes. RDCK’s volume grew by 4.6% YoY (-42% in Q1FY21). RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA/APAT grew by 10.5/24/36% YoY. Over the last three years, RDCK experienced robust volume growth, price increases, premiumisation, RM tailwinds, and thus de-leveraging. RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew at an impressive CAGR of 13/21/41% over FY17-20. Net debt declined from Rs 9.5bn in FY16, to Rs 2.5bn as of Sep-20. We remain constructive on RDCK story due to expansion in addressable opportunity in premium whisky, premiumisation, and deleveraging trajectory. RDCK is ~1/4th of UNSP in volumes/revenue/EBITDA/APAT but 1/6 th in Mcap. RDCK’s discount vs. UNSP should narrow with better growth trajectory. We believe this is feasible.
Outlook
With improved operating performance, we increase our EBITDA estimate by 16/7% and PAT estimate by 24/9% for FY21/22E. Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 593 @ 24x Sep-22E EPS (40% discount to UNSP). RDCK is trading at attractive 20/17x FY22/23E EPS vs. 37/30x for UNSP.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.