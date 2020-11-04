172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-radico-khaitan-target-of-rs-550-icici-direct-6062221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Radico Khaitan recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan reported volume growth of 5% YoY in Q2FY21 (in spite of 9-10% de-growth for the liquor industry). Exports clocked 70% growth reaching 8-9% of revenues (ex-exports flattish volume growth). Subsequently, revenues grew 11% to Rs 630 crore. Gross margin increased 90 bps to 48.9% owing to better state & product mix and price hike in Telangana. Subsequently, the company reported 180 bps expansion in EBITDA margin at 17% supported by lower employee expense. Consequently, EBITDA grew 24% YoY to Rs 107 crore. Higher other income in Q2FY21 and exceptional expense in the base quarter led PBT after extraordinary expense to grow 50% to Rs 92 crore. Further deferred tax benefit in the base quarter led net profit to decline 6% to Rs 75 crore.


Outlook


The company is also expected to become debt free in a year or two (post that expect higher dividend payout and buybacks). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 550/share (~22x FY22E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:35 pm

