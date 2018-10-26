App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 548: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 548 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RDCK) reported healthy numbers for fourth consecutive quarter. In 2QFY19, revenues/ EBITDA/PAT grew by 15.5/39.5/76.3% YoY. Even in trailing 12m, RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA and PAT grew at an accelerated pace of 20/44/85%. We expect the growth rate to taper from 3QFY19 as the base effect kicks-in yet it should remain healthy. RDCK's niche segment and geographic presence, market share gains, premiumisation, price increases, and raw material tailwinds have been the key factor driving superior growth. RDCK has effectively utilized its superior growth in trailing 2.5yrs to de-leverage (net debt down from Rs 9bn to Rs 3.6bn); for new launches, branding and promotions (S&D +33% in trailing 12m, + 25% in 2QFY19).


Outlook


Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 548 (32x Sep-20E EPS) vs. 40x for UNSP. RDCK trades at relatively cheap valuation at 26/23x FY19/20E EPS vs. 52/43x for UNSP. Increase in competitive intensity, RM costs inflation and steep excise increases are key risks.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.