Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 548: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan (RDCK) reported healthy numbers for fourth consecutive quarter. In 2QFY19, revenues/ EBITDA/PAT grew by 15.5/39.5/76.3% YoY. Even in trailing 12m, RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA and PAT grew at an accelerated pace of 20/44/85%. We expect the growth rate to taper from 3QFY19 as the base effect kicks-in yet it should remain healthy. RDCK's niche segment and geographic presence, market share gains, premiumisation, price increases, and raw material tailwinds have been the key factor driving superior growth. RDCK has effectively utilized its superior growth in trailing 2.5yrs to de-leverage (net debt down from Rs 9bn to Rs 3.6bn); for new launches, branding and promotions (S&D +33% in trailing 12m, + 25% in 2QFY19).

Outlook

Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 548 (32x Sep-20E EPS) vs. 40x for UNSP. RDCK trades at relatively cheap valuation at 26/23x FY19/20E EPS vs. 52/43x for UNSP. Increase in competitive intensity, RM costs inflation and steep excise increases are key risks.

