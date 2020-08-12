172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-radico-khaitan-target-of-rs-507-dolat-capital-2-5688121.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 507: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 507 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RDCK) AR highlight that it registered a healthy 12.5% volume growth in FY20 against industry growth of meager 0.5%. Premiumisation remains the key focus area and a growth driver. 11 out of 12 brands launched in last decade were in premium category. RDCK’s brand portfolio is entirely organically developed. RDCK has four millionaire brands and two more in the pipe. RDCK was ranked as the no. 1 mid-cap company in Fortune India’s “The Next 500” viz. the most promising companies in India, outside the Fortune 500.


Outlook


We remain constructive on RDCK story led by expansion in addressable opportunity in premium whisky (90-100mn cases), and deleveraging trajectory. Over the last three years, RDCK experienced robust volume growth, price increases, premiumisation, RM tailwinds, and thus de-leveraging. RDCK’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew at an impressive CAGR of 13/21/41% over FY17-20. Net debt declined from ` 9.5bn in FY16, to ` 2.6bn in Q1FY21. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 505 @ 24x FY22E EPS (40% discount to UNSP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations

