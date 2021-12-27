Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan (earlier Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and bulk alcohol in India. IMFL segment comprises ~80% of consolidated revenues. The rest is contributed by IMIL and bulk alcohol • P&A volumes contribute 30% to overall IMFL volumes (rest is popular).

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1450 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

