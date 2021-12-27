MARKET NEWS

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Radico Khaitan recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated December 24, 2021.

December 27, 2021 / 05:54 PM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (earlier Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and bulk alcohol in India. IMFL segment comprises ~80% of consolidated revenues. The rest is contributed by IMIL and bulk alcohol • P&A volumes contribute 30% to overall IMFL volumes (rest is popular).


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1450 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.