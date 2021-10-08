MARKET NEWS

Buy Radico Khaitan: target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated October 06, 2021.

October 08, 2021 / 10:18 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Radico Khaitan


RKL has emerged as a branded IMFL player by launching premium liquor brands; Premiumisation strategies have helped RKL become the volume growth leader with IMFL volumes outpacing industry growth in the past 3-4 years. Improving demographics, favourable state policies and rising preference for premium brands would help RKL’s IMFL sales volumes post a CAGR of ~13% over FY2021-24, outpacing the industry. OPM to improve to 19% by FY2024. RKL aims to turn net cash positive by FY2023 led by better working capital management and profitability. In absence of major capex, higher cash generated will be used for potential higher dividend payouts to shareholders.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) with a Buy and PT of Rs. 1,250; Stock trades at 30.9x/24.7x its FY2023/24E EPS, at a 50% discount to USL’s valuations. Better earnings growth, higher FCF and strong return profile will reduce valuation gap.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 8, 2021 10:18 pm

