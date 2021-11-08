MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Radico Khaitan: target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated November 03, 2021.

Broker Research
November 08, 2021 / 10:32 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RKL) posted a strong volume-led revenue performance during the quarter but higher raw material prices affected the company’s profitability in Q2FY2022. Premium brands registered a strong volume growth of 18%. Demand environment in key markets remained strong. The momentum is expected to sustain in the quarters ahead with consumers shifting to premium brands. The company launched two new products in premium whisky and vodka space to maintain momentum. Margins are likely to stay stressed in the near term. The company targets to achieve margins in the high teens as P&A contribution is expected to increase to 35% from current 30%.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy recommendation on RKL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,250. Better earnings visibility, a strong balance sheet with high cash generation ability and robust return profile makes it good pick in domestic liquor space.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Bajaj Finserv #Buy #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.