Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan (earlier Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and bulk alcohol in India. IMFL segment comprises ~80% of consolidated revenues. The rest is contributed by IMIL and bulk alcohol • P&A volumes contribute 30% to overall IMFL volumes (rest by popular).

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1200 i.e. 40x P/E on FY23E EPS.

More Info on Trent

At 17:30 Radico Khaitan was quoting at Rs 978.25, down Rs 71.15, or 6.78 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,049.90 and an intraday low of Rs 970.65.

It was trading with volumes of 63,695 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 34,817 shares, an increase of 82.94 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.46 percent or Rs 26.50 at Rs 1,049.40.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,299.85 and 52-week low Rs 494.75 on 06 January, 2022 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.74 percent below its 52-week high and 97.73 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,076.64 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More