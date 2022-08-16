English
    Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1135: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1135 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Radico Khaitan


    Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) posted 26% y-o-y revenue growth, led by strong 14.4% volume growth in IMFL business (prestige and above (P&A) volume grew by 29%); higher raw-material prices affected profitability; GPM/OPM declined by 399/306 bps y-o-y. Increased out-of-home consumption coupled with adequate marketing investments and strong traction to new launches will help the company to maintain double-digit volume growth in the P&A segment in the coming years. Backward integration projects of Rampur plant, price hikes undertaken in the previous quarter, and improved product mix will help margins to scale up in H2.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 38.6x and 29.9x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,135.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:41 pm
