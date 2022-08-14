Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan
Radico Khaitan (earlier Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and bulk alcohol in India. IMFL segment comprises ~80% of consolidated revenues. The rest is contributed by IMIL and bulk alcohol • P&A volumes contribute 30% to overall IMFL volumes (rest by popular).
Outlook
We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1100 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.
