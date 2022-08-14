English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan


    Radico Khaitan (earlier Rampur Distillery Company) is among the largest manufacturers of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. The company is also a supplier of Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL) and bulk alcohol in India. IMFL segment comprises ~80% of consolidated revenues. The rest is contributed by IMIL and bulk alcohol • P&A volumes contribute 30% to overall IMFL volumes (rest by popular).


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 1100 i.e. 38x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Radico Khaitan - 120822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 11:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.